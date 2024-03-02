Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

