Fleetwood Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:FWD)

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.

Fleetwood Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30.

About Fleetwood

Fleetwood Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of modular accommodation units in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: RV Solutions, Building Solutions, and Community Solutions. The company also engages in the operation of accommodation villages; develops and commercialize keyless locks and energy management systems; and manufacture, installation, and distribution of recreational vehicle parts and accessories.

