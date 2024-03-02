FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Featured Stories

