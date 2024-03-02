FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.57

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.57 and last traded at $64.51, with a volume of 5629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.14.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,016,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,640,000 after acquiring an additional 547,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,298,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,513,000 after buying an additional 121,940 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 415,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

