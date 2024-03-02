Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flywire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Flywire has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,124,000 after acquiring an additional 243,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Flywire by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,553,000 after buying an additional 872,619 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after buying an additional 131,996 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

