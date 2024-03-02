Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $410.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.39), with a volume of 136736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.39).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 514.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 501.14. The stock has a market cap of £240.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

