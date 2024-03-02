Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

