Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FMX stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
