Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $71.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Up 1.9 %

FTNT stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 332.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.