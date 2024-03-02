Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 5.07% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

