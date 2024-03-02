Fred Alger Management LLC Buys New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.