Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BABA stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

