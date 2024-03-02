Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.1 %

NVS stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.