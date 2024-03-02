Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,515,000 after buying an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $424.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total value of $469,518.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,669.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total transaction of $469,518.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,669.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

