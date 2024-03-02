Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,377,000 after acquiring an additional 306,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,059. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

