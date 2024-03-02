Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MYTE opened at $3.46 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.84 million. Research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

