Fred Alger Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Morphic worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Morphic by 77.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 38.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 93,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 48.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 201,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morphic alerts:

Insider Activity at Morphic

In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $382,743.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,937.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $382,743.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,937.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,876 shares of company stock valued at $986,231 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Stock Up 7.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MORF stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MORF

About Morphic

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.