Fred Alger Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,826,199 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,204,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,696 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,104,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 310,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 2.64. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

