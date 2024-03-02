Fred Alger Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,566 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

