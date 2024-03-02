Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $235.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.87. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

