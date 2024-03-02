Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $314.60 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.59.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

