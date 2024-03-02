Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,676 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Marqeta worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.40 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Marqeta

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.