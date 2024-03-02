Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 69,654 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 670.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 31.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 667.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 181,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVL opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $89.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

