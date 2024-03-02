Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.43.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,482 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,102,000 after acquiring an additional 605,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,327,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

