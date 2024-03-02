Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $102.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.43.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

