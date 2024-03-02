FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSK. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,800 shares of company stock worth $165,574. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 494,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after buying an additional 328,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

