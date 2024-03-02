FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 15th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ FTAIP opened at $25.51 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
