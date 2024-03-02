Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,165 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $112.84 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.