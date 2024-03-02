Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MPW opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.