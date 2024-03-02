Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $162.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

