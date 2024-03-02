Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

