GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDI. CIBC cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.33.

Shares of GDI opened at C$38.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$35.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.92%. Research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5576238 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

