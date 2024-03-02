GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,081,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $93.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

