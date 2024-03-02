Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CAO Joseph Adamo Sells 1,396 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $367,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Adamo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Joseph Adamo sold 6,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $119,220.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GNK opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $20.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 79,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNK. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.