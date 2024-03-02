General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.57.

NYSE GE opened at $158.67 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,135,000 after purchasing an additional 550,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after buying an additional 476,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

