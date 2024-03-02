General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 209,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GIS opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

