Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4544 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance
Shares of Genting Malaysia Berhad stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $13.55.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
