Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4544 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of Genting Malaysia Berhad stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

