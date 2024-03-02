Gerdau S.A. (GGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on March 19th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0202 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Gerdau has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

See Also

