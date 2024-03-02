Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. Ginkgo Bioworks’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.29 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $49,698.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,449,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 593,120 shares of company stock valued at $870,946. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.