Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,720 shares of company stock valued at $36,255,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

