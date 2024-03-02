Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Global Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GIC stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

About Global Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 110.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 473.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.