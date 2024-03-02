Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Global Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
Global Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of GIC stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85.
Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
