Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

About Global Water Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.