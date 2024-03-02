Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Golar LNG has a payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Trading Up 2.4 %

GLNG opened at $20.78 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLNG

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 145.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $2,639,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 38.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 77,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.