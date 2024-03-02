Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.95

Shares of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.95 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 7116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.55.

Goodfellow Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$136.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.14.

Goodfellow Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

