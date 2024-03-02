GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoodRx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.62.

GDRX stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,348,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,541 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

