GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $7.50

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.62.

GDRX opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

