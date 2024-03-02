Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,449 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $146.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

