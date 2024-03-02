Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 1,204.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,839 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alteryx worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker bought 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $2,035,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Alteryx Stock Up 0.1 %

AYX stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.67. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

