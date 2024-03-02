Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,420 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,455 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $22,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 104.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRVI opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.