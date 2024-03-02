Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 48.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49,165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 68,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 68,831 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $6,926,004 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.4 %

ROK stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

