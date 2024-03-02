Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 108,100 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,832 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tripadvisor worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 452.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

